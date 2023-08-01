scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Adani Total Gas Q1 profit up 8.6% at Rs 150.22 crore; posts highest ever EBITDA

Adani Total Gas posted revenue from operations at Rs 1135.35 crore, up 2.3 per cent as against Rs 1110.21 crore during Q1FY23.

Written by Tanya Krishna
Adani Total Gas, Q1FY24, quarter results, profit, revenue, EBITDA, infrastructure, CGD network, geographical areas
Adani Total Gas Ltd posted fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 150.22 crore.

Adani Total Gas Ltd on Tuesday posted fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 150.22 crore, up 8.6 per cent in comparison to Rs 138.37 crore during the first quarter of FY23. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 1135.35 crore, up 2.3 per cent as against Rs 1110.21 crore during Q1FY23. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 247.8 crore. While the total income during the quarter stood at Rs 1142.72 crore, the expenses stood at Rs 944.05 crore. 

“Despite challenges emerging from softening of alternate fuels, team ATGL achieved excellent physical and financial results with significant increase in infrastructure reach, augmentation of volume and highest ever EBITDA. With the continued constructive policy support to CGD industry coming from Government, we are confident the further growth in infra numbers and volume shall gain momentum in spreading CGD network across all our 33 geographical Areas,” said Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO, Adani Total Gas.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 17:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS