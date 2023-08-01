Adani Total Gas Q1 profit up 8.6% at Rs 150.22 crore; posts highest ever EBITDA

Adani Total Gas Ltd on Tuesday posted fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 150.22 crore, up 8.6 per cent in comparison to Rs 138.37 crore during the first quarter of FY23. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 1135.35 crore, up 2.3 per cent as against Rs 1110.21 crore during Q1FY23. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 247.8 crore. While the total income during the quarter stood at Rs 1142.72 crore, the expenses stood at Rs 944.05 crore.

“Despite challenges emerging from softening of alternate fuels, team ATGL achieved excellent physical and financial results with significant increase in infrastructure reach, augmentation of volume and highest ever EBITDA. With the continued constructive policy support to CGD industry coming from Government, we are confident the further growth in infra numbers and volume shall gain momentum in spreading CGD network across all our 33 geographical Areas,” said Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO, Adani Total Gas.