Adani to pump Rs 12,000 crore into various Tamil Nadu projects

By: | Published: January 24, 2019 12:27 AM

The group will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday, the concluding day of the GIM.

Adani to pump Rs 12k crore into various TN projects

Adani Group on Wednesday said that it will invest Rs 12,000 crore in Tamil Nadu to expand its presence further.

Speaking at the second edition of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM 2019), which was kick-started here on Wednesday, Adani Ports’ chief executive officer Karan Adani said the investment would be spread across various projects, including logistics, industrial park and city gas distribution.

The group will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday, the concluding day of the GIM.

Terming Tamil Nadu as one of the most progressive states in India, he said the Adani Group’s business ties with Tamil Nadu was established some seven years ago, when the conglomerate made its first investment in the state by setting up a container terminal at Ennore port.

The group, three years ago, acquired Kattupalli Port, and is currently planning to make it one of the largest ports in the country with next phase of expansion plan being implemented.

“After we acquired the port, it has seen significant growth of 200% in cargo handling in the last three years. We are going to make the port as country’s major port which would provide impetus to Tamil Nadu’s growth,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Adani to pump Rs 12,000 crore into various Tamil Nadu projects
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition