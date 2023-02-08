Adani shares gain as loan prepayment buoys sentiment

Shares of Adani Group companies made some recovery on Tuesday, with stocks of six of the 10 group firms logging gains against the backdrop of the group’s decision to pre-pay $1.11 billion of loans on shares ahead of maturity in 2024 and the promoters’ assurance to prepay all share-backed financing. The group’s combined market capitalisation has seen a drop of over Rs 9.2 trillion since January 24.

Flagship Adani Enterprises rose more than 20% intra-day before closing 14.6% higher to Rs 1,802. Other gainers included Adani Wilmar (5%), which had consistently been hitting the lower circuit in the last few days, ACC (1.3%), Adani Ports & SEZ (1.3%), Ambuja Cements (1.1%) and NDTV (1.1%).

Other stocks, however, continued to hit lower limits. Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Power were down 5% each.

Brokers who have funded clients against shares of these companies are not out of the woods yet and staring at naked positions, with shares prices falling below the amount lent to clients, resulting in losses for brokers. Trading has stopped in these shares for the most part and brokers are unable to offload shares in the market as there are no buyers.

“Three factors have helped boost the sentiment. The selling pressure has reduced and there is interest from some investors at this price for Adani Enterprises. The news that certain pledged shares will be released soon and the positive results from Ambuja Cements have also buoyed the sentiment for the group companies, although all is still not well,” said a research analyst.

Ambuja Cements on Tuesday reported a 46% Y-o-Y jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 368.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as demand rose. Adani Transmission on Monday reported a 73% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 478.1 crore for the same period.

The group said on Monday its promoters had posted the amounts to prepay $1.1 billion ahead of its maturity of September 2024. With the repayment of the amount, pledged shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (168.27 million shares, representing 12% of the promoter holding), Adani Green Energy (27.56 million shares, representing 3% of promoter holding) and Adani Transmission (11.77 million shares, representing 1.4% of promoter holding) will be released in due course.

Aswath Damodaran in his blog on Saturday said the share price of Adani Enterprises was still not cheap despite a fall of 60% in the last one month.

He reckons that the fair price of Adani Enterprises, with upbeat assumptions on revenue growth and operating margins and without factoring any of the Hindenburg accusations of fraud and malfeasance, should be just about Rs 945 per share. This is 48% below the current price.

“Investors in family group companies, no matter how honourable the family, are buying into cross holdings, opacity and the possibility of wealth transfers across family group companies. Those risks increase if the family group companies are built around political connections, where you are one political election loss away your biggest competitive advantage,” said Damodaran.

Having said that, he would be willing to expose himself to those risks, but it would require a significant discount on intrinsic value. We are not even to close to that point yet, he said.