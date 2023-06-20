scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Adani says work resumes at Mundra port after halt for cyclone

The first ship has berthed at the Mundra port since it resumed work, Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports, said in a tweet, adding, “We’re up and kicking.”

Written by Bloomberg
Adani Group, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Mundra port, cyclonic storm, cyclone, Biparjoy, Karan Adani
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. said it has resumed operations at its Mundra port.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. said it has resumed operations at its Mundra port in Gujarat on India’s western coast after a cyclonic storm passing through the region halted work at the facility for days. The first ship has berthed at the Mundra port since it resumed work on Saturday, Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports, said in a tweet, adding, “We’re up and kicking.”

Also Read

Ports in India’s Gulf of Kutch, an important trade hub, suspended operations on June 12 amid warnings of an “extremely severe” cyclone on the way. The storm, named Biparjoy, made landfall on Thursday, bringing heavy rains to parts of India and Pakistan and forcing authorities to evacuate tens of thousands of people. All ports in the gulf were expected to resume normal operations by Saturday, Ashwin Solanki, chief nautical officer at Gujarat Maritime Board said by phone.

Also Read
More Stories on
Adani Group
Adani Ports

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-06-2023 at 07:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS