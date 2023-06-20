Adani says work resumes at Mundra port after halt for cyclone

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. said it has resumed operations at its Mundra port in Gujarat on India’s western coast after a cyclonic storm passing through the region halted work at the facility for days. The first ship has berthed at the Mundra port since it resumed work on Saturday, Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports, said in a tweet, adding, “We’re up and kicking.”

Ports in India’s Gulf of Kutch, an important trade hub, suspended operations on June 12 amid warnings of an “extremely severe” cyclone on the way. The storm, named Biparjoy, made landfall on Thursday, bringing heavy rains to parts of India and Pakistan and forcing authorities to evacuate tens of thousands of people. All ports in the gulf were expected to resume normal operations by Saturday, Ashwin Solanki, chief nautical officer at Gujarat Maritime Board said by phone.