Adani refutes incomplete loan repayment report; says, fully prepaid $2.15 billion share backed financing

Adani Group has sought to refute a media report raising questions about completion of repayment of $2.15 billion in share-backed debt, saying that it has completed the full prepayment of $2.15 billion loans, paying off all share backed facilities availed by the promoters. This has freed up substantial share pledges for listed entities Adani Green, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, and Adani Enterprises, leaving only residual share pledges on outstanding loans availed by respective operating companies, Adani Group said in a late night statement.

The statement showed that between 31 December 2022 and now, the share pledges have reduced from 4.4% to 3.5% for Adani Green; from 17.3% to 4.7% for Adani Ports; from 6.6% to 3.8% for Adani Transmission; and from 2.7% to 0.6% for Adani Enterprises. “After such repayment… only residual share pledges corresponding to Operating Company (OpCo) facilities remained outstanding,” Adani Group said, adding: “OpCo facilities are availed by respective OpCo, and are part of their existing debt structure, and no new OpCo facilities have been availed since the short-seller report.”