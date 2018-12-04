Adani, PowerGrid selected for transmission projects in UP

While the Obra-C project will also involve setting up of a 400 Kv sub-station in Badaun, the Jawaharpur project will have a 400 Kv sub-station in Firozabad.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved selection of Adani Transmission and Power Grid Corporation for setting up transmission networks for evacuation of power from two thermal power projects —2×660 MW Obra-C project and 2×660 MW Jawaharpur project. Both these projects, which have been awarded through the tariff-based competitive bidding process, will bring an investment of Rs 1,401 crore in the state.

Giving details of the Cabinet’s decision, UP government spokesperson and power minister Srikant Sharma said Power Grid Corporation and Adani Transmission were selected as service providers for power generation in under-construction Jawaharpur and Obra Thermal Power projects and that letters of intent (LoIs) have been handed over to them.

It would involve to build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project in the state. “While the Obra-C project will see an investment of Rs 871 crore by Adani Transmission, the Jawaharpur project will see an investment of Rs 530 crore by Power Grid Corporation of India,” he said.

Both the transmission projects are being primarily constructed to establish transmission system for evacuation of power from the projects once they are ready. Two 400 Kv sub-stations are also being built.

While the Obra-C project will also involve setting up of a 400 Kv sub-station in Badaun, the Jawaharpur project will have a 400 Kv sub-station in Firozabad.

It may be mentioned that both these projects are being developed by the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam and are in advanced stages. While the first units of both the Obra-C and Jawaharpur projects are likely to be commissioned in April 2021, the second units will be ready for generation in August 2021.

According to sources in the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, there would be reduction of 37% in tariff cost in Obra-C and 36% in Jawaharpur project due to competitive bidding.