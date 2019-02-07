Adani Power loss narrows 10% to Rs 1,181 crore in Q3

Adani Power also recognised Rs 125 crore from as delayed payment interest from Gujarat against power supplied from its 4,620 MW imported-coal based Mundra plant.

Adani Power reported a loss of Rs 1,180.8 crore on a consolidated basis for the quarter ended December 2018, reflecting a reduction of 10% year-on-year (y-o-y) as capacity utilisation (PLF) of its power plants went up by 15 percentage points to 73% on improved coal supply and rising spot power prices. Buoyed by substantial compensatory payments for previous domestic coal shortfall at its 3,300 MW Tiroda power plant, the company’s revenue went up 36% y-o-y to Rs 6,667.1 crore.

Revenue from operations in the quarter included expected relief of Rs 1,259.7 crore under “change in law” and force majeure judgments to compensate for coal shortages in its Tiroda power plant. Adani Power also recognised Rs 125 crore from as delayed payment interest from Gujarat against power supplied from its 4,620 MW imported-coal based Mundra plant.

Earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose nearly 56% to Rs 1,086 crore in the quarter and Ebitda margins increased by 220 basis points y-o-y to 16.3%. The company’s tax expenses in the quarter were about Rs 340 crore compared with the Rs 3.8-crore tax refund it had recognised in the corresponding quarter last year. There were marginal increase in finance costs, depreciation and amortisation expenses.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Power, said: “We hope to see timely approval of supplementary PPAs by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), which will help the Mundra power plant to operate sustainably”. Till March 31, 2018, Adani had suffered financial losses to the tune of Rs 9,748 crore from under-recoveries of fuel prices at the Mundra unit.

After the Supreme Court’s October 2018 direction, the Gujarat discom has applied to the CERC to approve amendments in the Power Purchase Agreements as per the recommendations of a high-level committee. The new agreement with the Gujarat discom would be deemed effective from October 15, 2018, pending CERC approval.