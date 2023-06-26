scorecardresearch
Adani Power commissions commercial operations of thermal power plant in Jharkhand

Adani Power Limited on Monday said that it has achieved commercial operations of its power project located in Godda district of Jharkhand.

Adani Power Limited on Monday said that it has achieved commercial operations of its power project located in Godda district of Jharkhand. “This is to inform that Unit 2 of 800 MW capacity of the 2×800 MW Ultra-supercritical power project of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited situated in Godda District in Jharkhand, has achieved commercial operations at 24:00 hrs Bangladesh Standard Time on 25th June, 2023 following successful completion of Reliability Run Tests, as per contract,” it said in a regulatory filing. 

Accordingly, APJL said, it will hereinafter export the entire power generated from the 2×800 MW Godda Ultra super critical thermal power plant (USTCPP) on commercial basis, as per Power Purchase Agreement, directly to Bangladesh through the dedicated 400 kV transmission lines, with net capacity of 1496 MW. APJL has a 25-year contract with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

The project also incorporates for benign operations Flue Gas Desulphuriser (FGD) and Selective Catalytic Reconverter (SCR) equipments, to minimize emissions and in compliance with futuristic norms announced by the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change. With this, the conglomerate has started a new chapter in cross-border export of electricity to Bangladesh. 

In April, Adani Power had announced the commissioning of its first 800 MW ultra-super-critical thermal power generation unit at Godda and had also said that it has started to supply Bangladesh with 748 MW of power from the plant. 

In May, Adani Power had posted its fiscal fourth quarter results wherein its consolidated net profit was recorded at Rs 5,242 crore, up 13 per cent on-year as against Rs 4,645 crore in the same quarter last year. “Consolidated PAT (profit after tax) for Q4 FY23 grows…on account of lower finance cost as well as certain reversals consequent to the scheme of amalgamation(of six subsidiaries),” APL had said.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 14:37 IST

