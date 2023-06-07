Adani Ports to expand capacity to 621 mtpa in FY24

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will expand its domestic ports capacity to 621 million tonne per annum (mtpa) this fiscal, with addition from brownfield expansions and new projects.

The capacity augmentation includes a 24 mtpa transshipment container terminal at Vizhinjam, Kerala, a 12 mtpa container terminal at Mundra, both expected to be completed in 2024, and a 5 mtpa LNG terminal already commissioned at Dhamra Port in May. Further, the addition of Karaikal Port into APSEZ’s portfolio this year will add another 22 mtpa, sources close to the development said.

As of March 31, 2023, APSEZ’s installed capacity, including major and non-major ports, stands at 554 mtpa.

When contacted, the company declined to comment.

In its post earnings call on May 30, the company’s management said that it expects the first vessel at Vizhinjam Port to berth in October this year, also bringing in equipment needed for the port. The first phase of 400 metres would be commissioned by March 2024 and the balance by May 2024.

“We expect the full commissioning of Vizhinjam Port by May of 2024,” the management said.

In line with its expansion plans, APSEZ recently secured a concession agreement to mechanise berth number two at Haldia Port in West Bengal through its subsidiary, HDC Bulk Terminal. The project will entail an investment of `298 crore and add another 4 mtpa to its total portfolio.

At present, APSEZ’s presence in ports include Mundra with a capacity of 264 mtpa, Dahej with 16 mtpa, Hazira with 30 mtpa, Dighi with 8 mtpa, Gangavaram Port with 64 mtpa, Dhamra with 50 mtpa, Krishnapatnam with 75 mtpa, Kattupalli with 25 mtpa and Karaikal with 22 mtpa.

The company will also develop the upcoming green-field port in Tajpur, West Bengal, for which it has received a letter of intent from the state government. APSEZ is actively evaluating opportunities for further expansion, including the potential investment of $3 billion in ports, wind and solar power projects in Vietnam.

Also Read Disney Star onboards 28 sponsors for the ICC World Test Championship Final

Karan Adan, CEO, APSEZ, in the post-earnings call, said the company’s FY24 cargo volume is expected to be in the range of 370-390 million tonne, revenue between `24,000 crore and `25,000 crore, and Ebitda ranging from `14,500-15,000 crore.

The company also aims to reduce its net-debt to Ebitda ratio to around 2.5 times by March 2024 through scheduled loan repayments, bond pre-payments and a planned capex of `4,000-4,500 crore.