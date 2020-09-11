  • MORE MARKET STATS

Adani Ports & SEZ raises Rs 900 cr through NCDs

By: |
September 11, 2020 1:54 PM

"The company has raised Rs 900 crore today (Friday) by allotment of 9,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Adani Ports & SEZ, NCD, APSEZ, BSE Limited, Vizhinjam, Visakhapatnamm, latest news on adani portsThe said NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE Limited, it said.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Friday said it has raised Rs 900 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. “The company has raised Rs 900 crore today (Friday) by allotment of 9,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis,” the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The said NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE Limited, it said. The country’s largest integrated logistics player APSEZ has 11 strategically located ports and terminals – Mundra, Dahej, Kandla and Hazira in Gujarat, Dhamra in Odisha, Mormugao in Goa, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli and Ennore in Chennai.

Related News

It represents 24 per cent of the country’s total port capacity and is also developing a transhipment port at Vizhinjam, Kerala, and a container terminal at Myanmar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Adani Ports & SEZ raises Rs 900 cr through NCDs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Zoom rolls out two-factor authentication for users; here is how you can enable it right now
2Zomato: From a weekend project to $3-billion food company headed for IPO, here’s its journey so far
3Digital era calls for managers to don several hats in post-COVID world; vaccine is not sole requirement