Adani Ports records largest port cargo volume with almost 339 MMT in FY23

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) recorded ~9.5 per cent year-on-year growth which is the largest port cargo volume ever. It registered ~339 MMT in FY23 (April 2022- March 2023). In a statement, the Adani Group entity said that it handled ~32 MMT of total cargo in March 2023 and this is the first time since July 2022 that the volumes crossed the 30 MMT mark. Adani Ports has been continuously increasing its market share for the past few years.

“The APSEZ’s flagship port, Mundra, is outpacing all its closest rivals and continues to be the largest port in the nation in terms of volumes handled. Mundra’s infrastructure meets world standards and provides service levels on par with those of its global competitors, making it India’s gateway for container goods,” said Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director, APSEZ.

According to the company statement, the overall container volumes handled by APSEZ in India jumped to ~8.6 MTUs (+5% YoY), including ~6.6 MTEUs at Mundra alone. The seaport handled a total of ~155 MMT of total cargo during the year.

Further, Adani Ports said that the company’s logistics business segment too had a record year. “The container rakes handled during the year achieved a new milestone crossing 500,000 TEUs (+ 24% Y-o-Y), while the bulk cargo transported exceeded 14 MMT, implying 62% Y-o-Y jump,” it said. The financial year also witnessed the company taking the count of ships docked to 6,573, rakes serviced to 40,482 and the trucks, trailers and tankers handled to 48,89,941. It also maintained that Adani Ports serviced 3,068 unique customers across its different business units.

APSEZ boasts its deep draft ports that helps its customers bring larger vessel parcels thereby lowering their overall logistics cost. “Mundra handled the deepest container vessel – MSC Washington with an arrival draft of 17.0 meters – ever handled by any Indian port, and the largest vessel, MSC Fatma, with a vessel length of 366 m and carrying capacity of 15,194 TEUs. The port also docked its first LNG-fueled vessel, Aframax Crude Oil Tanker, at its SPM facility. The draft is 14 meters long with a total displacement of 1,26,810 MT,” the company said.

APSEZ had been working on cargo diversification across its ports. This year, Krishnapatnam Port added soybeans, edible oil and sugar to its cargo portfolio while Dighi Port handled sugar for the first time and Dhamra its first rice vessel for export to Bangladesh.

Last week, APSEZ announced that it has completed the acquisition of Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd (KPPL) pursuant to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval. Karaikal Port is an all-weather deep-water port in Puducherry with five operational berths, three railway sidings, total land area of over 600 hectares and a built-in cargo handling capacity of 21.5 MMT.