Adani Ports Q2 net profit falls 30.51 pc to Rs 968.34 crore

The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,393.69 crore in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a BSE filing.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Wednesday reported a 30.51 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 968.34 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
Its total consolidated income increased to Rs 4,066.78 crore for the second quarter, against Rs 3,423.16 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s total expenses during the quarter under review increased to Rs 2,509.81 crore, compared to Rs 1,622.78 crore a year ago.
