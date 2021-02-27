Adani Ports promoters release 3.21 crore pledged shares

Adani Group in a BSE filing disclosed the “release of pledge on 3,21,40,000 equity shares of APSEZL”. The release of pledge was done between February 22 and February 26, 2021. APSEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India with 12 strategically located ports and terminals representing 24 per cent of the country’s total port capacity. The 12 ports/terminals include, Mundra, Dahej, Tuna and Hazira in Gujarat; Dhamra in Odisha; Mormugao in Goa, among others.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.