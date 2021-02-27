  • MORE MARKET STATS

Adani Ports promoters release 3.21 crore pledged shares

February 27, 2021 10:09 PM

The promoter family trust holds 39.34 per cent in APSEZ.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Ports, Adani Ports news, BSE, Bombay Stock ExchangeAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone is the largest port developer and operator in India. (Reuters file photo)

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Saturday said its promoters Gautam S Adani and Rajesh Adani on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust have released pledge on 3.21 crore equity shares held in the company. The promoter family trust holds 39.34 per cent in APSEZ.

Adani Group in a BSE filing disclosed the “release of pledge on 3,21,40,000 equity shares of APSEZL”. The release of pledge was done between February 22 and February 26, 2021. APSEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India with 12 strategically located ports and terminals representing 24 per cent of the country’s total port capacity. The 12 ports/terminals include, Mundra, Dahej, Tuna and Hazira in Gujarat; Dhamra in Odisha; Mormugao in Goa, among others.

