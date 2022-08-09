scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Adani Ports PAT falls 17% to Rs 1,092 crore

The Ahmedabad-based Adani Group company’s consolidated revenue declined marginally to Rs 4,638 crore during the April-June period this year.

Written by FE Bureau
Adani Ports
APSEZ’s consolidated Ebitda jumped by 11% to hit Rs 3,005 crore against Rs 2,716 crore in the same period of 2021-22.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,092 crore for the first quarter of FY23, 17% lower on a year-on-year basis against Rs 1,313 crore during the same period a year ago.

The Ahmedabad-based Adani Group company’s consolidated revenue declined marginally to Rs 4,638 crore during the April-June period this year.

“The quarter remained the strongest in APSEZ’s history with a record cargo volume and highest-ever quarterly Ebitda,” Karan Adani, CEO and wholetime director, said  after the announcement of the results. APSEZ’s consolidated Ebitda jumped by 11% to hit Rs 3,005 crore against Rs 2,716 crore in the same period of 2021-22.

Also Read

The ports business (cargo handled) increased by 8% y-o-y growth in volumes from 84.36 MMT to 90.89 MMT. The growth in cargo volume was led by dry cargo (+11.2% increase), followed by containers (+3.2%), and liquids including crude (+5.6%). The automobile segment, though a small proportion of overall volumes, saw a 120% jump in volumes.

“We are confident of achieving our full year guidance of 350-360 MMT cargo volumes and Ebitda of Rs 12,200-12,600 crore. APSEZ remains committed to its philosophy of ensuring sustainable growth in partnership with our key stakeholders,” Adani added.

More Stories on
Adani Group
Adani Ports

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Industry