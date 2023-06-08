Adani Ports aims to boost renewable energy mix

Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ) is targeting to achieve a 100% renewable energy mix in its electricity consumption by FY25, while the group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises (AEL) has pledged to grow 100 million trees by 2030. Apart from the entire renewable energy mix in electricity consumption, APSEZ also intends to reduce energy intensity by 50% and emission intensity by 60%, according to the group’s compendium on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance for FY23.

Adani Transmission (ATL) is targeting a 60% share of renewable power procurement by FY27, it said, adding that the private transmission and distribution company has already achieved a 30.04% renewable power mix in its subsidiary and leading distribution company Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML). In FY23, Adani Power’s water intensity performance was at 2.31 cubic metres per megawatt-hour (m3/MWh), which was 34% lower than the statuary limit for hinterland plants (3.50 m3/MWh) and 7.6% lower than its internal target of 2.50 m3/MWh.

Adani Total Gas (ATGL), a group firm that is into developing city gas distribution networks, has 870 kW of rooftop solar capacity installed across 50 sites. The company is also exploring setting up a captive solar plant in FY24, even as it is on track to become water positive in the coming years.

ATGL has set up 104 charging points and is on track to install 4,000 EV-charging points by 2024, it added. At Ambuja Cements, the thermal substitution rate has been improved to 7.34% in the January-March quarter of 2023, from 6.62% during the same quarter of 2022, by maximising the usage of alternative fuels. Specific electrical energy usage was reduced by 1.31% QoQ by taking various energy efficiency measures, it added.

Adani Wilmar, its edible oil firm, implemented solar power at 8 plants out of 23 own units and plans to continue such installation across all plants in the coming years. It also became the first edible oil company to introduce recyclable packaging with 98% of packaging made recyclable, it added.