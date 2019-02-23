Adani Port & SEZ to buy agri-logistics arm from AEL for this much amount

By: | Updated: February 23, 2019 6:02 PM

Adani Agri Logistics will add 28 locations and 7 trains to Adani Logistics network.

Adani Logistics, agri logistics, Adani Enterprises, EBITDA, Adani Ports, APSEZThe combined business would also benefit from leveraging significant opportunity for handling multiple commodities and transportation.

Adani Logistics, a subsidiary of Adani Ports and SEZ, Saturday said it will acquire Adani Agri Logistics from Adani Enterprises in an all cash deal, which is expected to be completed by March. “Adani Agri Logistics (AALL) is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises (AEL) and the transaction is proposed at an enterprise value of Rs 1,662 crore,” a statement said. Post the acquisition, the combined business EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) will immediately double to Rs 200 crore, it added.

Adani Agri Logistics will add 28 locations and 7 trains to Adani Logistics network. “AALL targets to double infrastructure capacity in the next three years and tap the new 12.5 MMT infrastructure market as well as opportunities such as conventional storage conversion, among others,” the statement said.

Also read|  5G likely to be deployed by 2020 with up to $70 billion investment, says TRAI

The combined business would also benefit from leveraging significant opportunity for handling multiple commodities and transportation. “This acquisition of AALL brings us one step closer towards our vision to be the leader in providing integrated logistics services in India and focus on developing hinterland logistics.

“It enables us to expand our total addressable market, enhance our network and create a value chain to handle all types of cargo in India,” Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said. APSEZ, a part of globally-diversified Adani Group, is the largest port developer and operator in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Adani Port & SEZ to buy agri-logistics arm from AEL for this much amount
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition