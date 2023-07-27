scorecardresearch
Adani Group’s Mundra port handled 5,300 TEUs in July

Adani Group-owned Mundra port in Gujarat handled over 5,300 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in July 2023.

Written by PTI
adani group, mundra
Group company Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) operates the Mundra Port which is the largest integrated transport utility in India. (IE)

With this the handling has crossed the pre-Cyclone Biparjoy levels of around 4,900 TEUs, Adani Group said in a statement on Thursday.

“The average number of TEUs handled by rail at the Mundra port has crossed 5,300 in July, surpassing the pre-Cyclone Biparjoy levels of around 4,900,” it said.

The cyclone disrupted operations and caused unavoidable operational downtime for around six days.

Mundra is the largest container handling port in India, having handled more than 6.6 million TEUs in FY23, making it an integral gateway to the north and central parts of the country.

Despite the disruption due to the cyclone, the port posted a commendable growth of 4.4 per cent year-on-year in Q1 FY24 in container handling.

A new berth, “T3”, with a capacity of 0.8 million TEUs, is set to be commissioned in Q3 of FY23.

First published on: 27-07-2023 at 19:25 IST

