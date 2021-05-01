Adani Group to start Covid care facility in Ahmedabad

The Group also supports oxygen refilling requirements on a continuous basis at many places. The Adani Group is also closely working with Noida Authority to set up a similar Covid care centre in Noida.

Adani Group on Friday said it will start a supportive care facility for Covid-19 positive patients. The Ahmedabad-based multinational conglomerate said that Adani Vidya Mandir School situated in Ahmedabad and run by Adani Foundation will be converted into a supportive care centre for coronavirus patients.

The facility aims to lighten the load on the city’s government and private health infrastructure and will take care of those who are isolated from their families. This isolation facility will also protect their other family members and contribute in slowing down the spread of Covid, the company said in a release.

“The government and healthcare institutions are pooling their resources to contain this fast spreading pandemic. We must support them in every possible way we can. We expect to leverage our Group’s execution experience in rapidly putting up the infrastructure at the Adani Vidya Mandir,” said the company.

The Adani Foundation will provide patient beds, nutritious food, and medical care. The Adani Group has already been using its global business relations and logistic expertise for sourcing and importing critical essentials like 40+ ISO cryogenic containers for oxygen supply, 20 oxygen plants each capable of supporting 100+ oxygen beds hospital, 120 oxygen concentrators and 5000 oxygen cylinders from Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Dubai.

The Group also supports oxygen refilling requirements on a continuous basis at many places. The Adani Group is also closely working with Noida Authority to set up a similar Covid care centre in Noida.