Adani Group to invest $100 billion in next 10 years in new energy; here’s what the money will be used to build

Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion of capital in India over the next decade, with 70 percent of the investment for Energy Transition space, said the conglomerate’s founder Gautam Adani at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore today. Adding to the existing 20GW renewable portfolio of the group, the roughly $70 billion capital infusion will contribute another 45GW of hybrid renewable power generation. The group, under the banner of Adani new Industries, plans to augment the additional GWs over a 1,00,000 hectares of land, which is roughly 1.4 times the size of Singapore.

(This is a developing story, more details to be added..)