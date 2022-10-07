Adani Group to commission six more MMLPs in next two years

With the National Master Plan for Multi-Modal Connectivity in place, Ahmedabad-headquartered Adani Group is set to give momentum to its logistic business by commissioning six more Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) in the next two years across five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Telangana.

“Adani Group is already operating as many as five MMLPs in different parts of the country. We are in the process to commission six more parks – two in Gujarat (Sanand and Ankleshwar), one each at Dadri in UP, Panipat in Haryana, near Rajasthan capital Jaipur and Hyderabad. PM Gati Shakti – Master Plan for Multi-Modal Connectivity would help us to implement these projects on fast-forward mode,” said Vikram Jaisinghani, managing director and CEO of Adani Logistics (ALL).

Talking after the National Launch of Integrated Master Plan – PM Gati Shakti Gujarat Jaisinghani said that due to the PM Gati Shakti initiative developers of logistics parks would get speedy approval from a single platform which would help them execute their projects faster.

At present, ALL is operating nine MMLPs at Patli, Kishangarh, Kilaraipur, Kanech, Malur, Nagpur, Mundra, Taloja and Vap. Adani Logistics would inaugurate MMLP near Sanand in April 2023 on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. The Gujarat government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Ports and SEZ in January 2021 for establishing India’s biggest multi-modal logistics park at Virochan Nagar, near Sanand in Ahmedabad. The park is spread across 1,450 acres. As per the MoU, the park will attract an investment of Rs 50,000 crore and provide direct and indirect employment to 25,000 people.

“In the next three years, ALL is looking to expand warehousing capability from existing 10 million sq ft to as high as 60 million sq ft. At present, we are having around 20-grain terminals which we want to enhance up to 100 in the next couple of years,” he added.

ALL, a subsidiary of Adani Ports and SEZ the most diversified end-to-end logistics service provider in the country with a presence across all major markets. The company is in the business of handling varied customers across segments like retail, industrial, container, bulk, break-bulk, liquids, auto and grain.

Another Adani Group company Adani Agri Logistics (AALL) has also signed an exclusive service agreement with the Food Corporation of India for the handling of the food grains, right from receiving at base depots, cleaning and drying as well as storage and transportation to field depots is carried out in bulk form, thus minimising the losses. These units are notified of procurement centres of FCI, where farmers deliver their produce directly in bulk form. The project has been implemented at a total cost of nearly Rs 700 crore.