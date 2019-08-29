Adani group steps up security at Mundra port in wake of terror threat

The Mundra port, run by the Adani group, is one of the largest ports in the country.

Adani Ports on Thursday said it has increased security measures at its Mundra port in Kutch district and asked all stakeholders such as shipping agents and vessel operators to remain alert in view of intelligence inputs of a possible infiltration by terrorists through the sea route. The Mundra port, run by the Adani group, is one of the largest ports in the country and last year topped the rankings in volume terms. Adani Ports said it has issued an advisory directing all shipping agents and stakeholders to inform their vessels accordingly and report any suspicious activity to marine control station and port operation centre immediately.

“Reliable inputs are received from Indian Coast Guard that Pakistan trained commandos are likely to infiltrate into Indian territory through Kutch area preferably via sea route to create communal disturbance or terrorist attack in Gujarat,” the company said in a security advisory to shipping agents and stakeholders. All stakeholders are requested to institute preventive measures to mitigate hostile attacks and assume highest state of readiness and be vigilant towards any attempts to breach the coastal security, the company said.

“Any suspicious activities by individuals/ vessels/ crafts/ boats approaching towards the coast are to be tracked continuously and information to be disseminated to all concerned,” the advisory said. “Mundra port is maintaining ISPS security level 1. Security measures have also been enhanced on the shore side of the port. All are requested to cooperate accordingly,” it said.