Adani Group partners with US-based Digital Realty for data centre infra in India

The Adani Group on Tuesday said it would partner with San Francisco-based Digital Realty to foray into the data centre domain. Adani Enterprises and Digital Realty have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), wherein the two companies will evaluate developing and operating data centres, data centre parks and cultivating undersea cable provider communities of interest across India.

A data centre is an infrastructure facility with networked computers and storage that other businesses use to catalogue, process and distribute large amounts of data.

“Data centre infrastructure is critical to enable a Digital India and this partnership leverages several of the capabilities developed by the Adani Group in power generation, transmission, retail electricity distribution, access to waterfronts through the ports business, and real estate management. Also, as one of the top five renewable energy companies in the world, our ability to power our data centres with solar and wind energy is unique and addresses some of the challenges of building and operating data centers,” said Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group.

The Adani Group is a $13-billion business conglomerate in India focused on coal mining, solar modules manufacturing, real estate and edible oil production. Digital Realty provides data centre services to companies across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia.

The Adani Group has recently taken steps to grow its presence in the infrastructure sector, and set up multiple companies to begin metro rail and airport construction and operation services.