  • MORE MARKET STATS

Adani Green’s promoter sells company’s shares worth over Rs 1,840 crore

By: |
January 13, 2021 8:13 PM

As per Adani Green's shareholding pattern data for the September 2020 quarter, Adani Trading Services LLP held 33.92 per cent stake in the company as a promoter.

Adani Green, Adani Trading Services, Bombay stock exchange, business news, share marketAt the end of trading on Wednesday, shares of Adani Green had fallen 0.40 per cent to close at Rs 921.50 apiece on the BSE.

Adani Trading Services LLP, a promoter entity of Adani Green, on Wednesday sold 2 crore shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd worth over Rs 1,840 through open market transactions. According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Adani Trading Services had divested 2,00,96,000 scrips of the company in the price range of Rs 906 to 916.15. This translated into the total deal value of Rs 1,840.20 crore. In separate open market deals, the shares of Adani Green were purchased by Acme Trade and Investment Ltd.

As per Adani Green’s shareholding pattern data for the September 2020 quarter, Adani Trading Services LLP held 33.92 per cent stake in the company as a promoter. At the end of trading on Wednesday, shares of Adani Green had fallen 0.40 per cent to close at Rs 921.50 apiece on the BSE.

Related News

Separately, Resilient India Growth Ltd divested 1.76 crore ‘shares of Religare Enterprises Ltd worth over Rs 116 crore through an open market deal. According to BSE block data, 1.76 crore scrips’ of the company were offloaded by Resilient India at an average price of Rs66, taking the total deal value to Rs 116.41 crore. The shares were bought by Investment Opportunities V pte Ltd at the same price, the data showed. Stocks of Religare on Wednesday settled 2.33 per cent higher at Rs 68.20 apiece on the BSE.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Adani Green’s promoter sells company’s shares worth over Rs 1840 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Infosys Q3 Results 2021: Infosys Q3 net profit up 16.6% to Rs 5,197 crore
2RBI sets up working group to regulate e-platforms, apps offering credit and promote digital lending
3Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 3080 gaming laptop GPUs at CES 2021