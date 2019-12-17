Adani Green raises $362.5 million from green bonds to refinance debt

As on September 30, AGEL’s net debt stood at Rs. 10,966 crore.

Adani Group’s renewable energy arm — Adani Green Energy (AGEL)—raised $362.5 million from the dollar bond market and has earmarked the proceeds for refinancing debt, among other uses.

Accounts from the US picked up 24% of the bonds, 60% were picked up by Asian accounts and 16% of the bonds were subscribed by investors in Europe, West Asia and Africa. As on September 30, AGEL’s net debt stood at Rs. 10,966 crore.

AGEL’s green bonds “became India’s first investment-grade offering from the nation’s renewable energy sector to global investors,” the company said.

The 20-year dollar-backed senior secured notes had been assigned a first-time provisional rating of (P) Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service in September this year.

The bonds were issued by three subsidiaries of AGEL with a cumulative capacity of 570 megawatt (MW).

In a recent interaction with analysts, AGEL said that it expected to meet the equity requirement of its under-construction portfolio by increasing the debt (with longer tenor) of its operational projects. Among AGEL’s 5 gigawatt renewable portfolio, spread across 16 sites and 11 states, 2.4 gigawatt is currently operational and the remaining 3 gigawatt is under construction.

The bond-issuing subsidiaries own power-generation capacities which have long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with entities such as state-backed Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). “That allowed the issue to achieve a longer tenor than anyone had attempted in the Indian market since 2015, despite weak market conditions during bookbuilding,” global capital market intelligence agency International Financing Review (IFR) said.

This transaction also allowed Adani to diversify its investor base, freeing up bank lines onshore, IFR noted, adding that the “Capacity in the Indian bank market has been hit by stricter capital requirements, lingering bad debts and RBI rules restricting banks from lending more than 25% of their capital to a single corporate group”.

The transaction was jointly coordinated by Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Standard Chartered.