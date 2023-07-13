Adani Green posts 43% on-year increase in operational capacity in Q1FY24 to 8,316 MW

Adani Green Energy on Thursday said that its operational capacity in the first quarter of FY24 increased by 43 per cent on-year to 8,316 MW, with the addition of 1,750 MW solar–wind Hybrid, 212 MW solar and 554 MW wind power plants. In a regulatory filing, the company said that its sale of energy increased by 70 per cent on-year at 6,023 million units during the quarter backed by robust capacity addition as against 3,550 million units in Q1FY23.

The solar portfolio Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) was at 26.9 per cent with 40 bps improvement YoY backed by 99.7 per cent plant availability. The sale of solar energy increased by 6 per cent to 2,925 million units on the back of 212 MW capacity addition in Rajasthan. The improved CUF performance was backed by consistent high plant availability and improved solar irradiation, it said.

Adani Green’s wind portfolio CUF was at 38.7 per cent with 830 bps reduction YoY. Reduction in CUF was primarily due to relatively lower wind speed, which was higher last year, and relatively lower plant availability. Also, Adani Green Energy said that the wind turbine generators were shut down during the Biparjoy cyclone in the state of Gujarat as a safety measure. It said that the sale of energy was up by 34 per cent on the back of a capacity increase from 647 MW to 1,201 MW YoY.

Meanwhile, the hybrid portfolio CUF at a robust 47.2 per cent backed by 99.1 per cent plant availability. The sale of hybrid energy, the company said, increased by 1,546 per cent on the back of 1,750 MW capacity addition in Rajasthan and 380 bps improvement in CUF. The improved CUF performance resulted due to new plants with technologically advanced solar modules (including bifacial modules and horizontal single axis trackers) and wind turbines.