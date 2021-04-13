  • MORE MARKET STATS

Adani Green Energy’s arm commissions 50 MW solar plant in Chitrakoot

April 13, 2021 4:32 PM

Adani Green Energy Ltd on Tuesday said its subsidiary, Adani Solar Energy Chitrakoot One Ltd (ASECOL), has commissioned a 50 megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.

Adani greem. solar power plant in Chitrakoot Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, AGEL's total operational renewable capacity, Energy Network Operation Centre platfirmWith the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL has an operational solar generation capacity of over 3 GW

In a regulatory filing Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said the plant has a 25 years power purchase agreement with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) at Rs 3.07/kwh. This commissioning takes AGEL’s total operational renewable capacity to 3,520 MW, a step closer to its vision of 25 GW capacity by 2025, the filing added.

With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL has an operational solar generation capacity of over 3 GW. AGEL has a total renewable capacity of 15,240 MW including 11,720 MW that have been awarded and are at different stages of implementation.

With this 50 MW, AGEL marks the beginning of this year’s commissioning plan with full commitment from its team, amidst continuing challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak, the filing said. Like all its other assets, the newly commissioned plant will be managed by the Adani Group’s intelligent Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) platform.

