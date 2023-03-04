Adani Green Energy renewable portfolio at 8k MW

The total operating renewable portfolio of Adani Green Energy (AGEL), an Adani Group company, has reached 8,024 MW, after its fourth wind-solar hybrid power plant in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, became fully operational.

The combined operational generation capacity of this newly-added hybrid power plant is 700 MW and has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) at `3.24 per kWh for 25 years. This power plant consists of a combination of 600 MW solar and 510 MW wind plants, the company said in a statement.

Also read: RBI slaps Rs 3 crore penalty on Amazon Pay India for violating KYC norms, prepaid payment provisions

The latest hybrid plant deploys advanced renewable technologies like bifacial solar photovoltaic modules and horizontal single-axis trackers (HSAT) systems to enable maximum electricity generation from solar energy. The plant is co-located and is designed to deliver Capacity Utilisation Factor of minimum 50%, the highest for any renewable project in India. With this, AGEL’s operating wind-solar hybrid portfolio has now reached 2,140 MW, the largest in the world, it said.

AGEL also has the largest operating renewable portfolio in India with 8,024 MW. The plant is housed under AGEL’s fully-wholly subsidiary, Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Four.

Also read: MSMEs need dependable marketplaces to leverage global opportunity

Earlier in May 2022, AGEL had operationalised India’s first hybrid power plant of 390 MW. This was followed by the commissioning of the world’s largest co-located hybrid power plant of 600 MW in September 2022 and the third hybrid power plant of 450 MW in December 2022. All three of these hybrid energy generation assets are located in Jaisalmer.