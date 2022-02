Adani Green Energy net up 20 per cent to Rs 49 crore in December quarter

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,471 crore in the quarter from Rs 843 crore in the same period a year ago.

Adani Green Energy on Wednesday posted a nearly 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 49 crore in the October-December quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated. Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,471 crore in the quarter from Rs 843 crore in the same period a year ago.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.