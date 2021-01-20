  • MORE MARKET STATS

Adani Green Energy commissions 150 MW solar plant in Kutchh

By:
January 20, 2021 12:36 PM

The company in a statement said that despite all the challenges of global pandemic COVID-19, unprecedented rain and flood in Kutchh, the team of experts made it possible to commission the project three months prior to its scheduled commissioning date.

solarWith this commissioning, AGEL's total operational renewable capacity grows to 3,125 MW.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) arm Adani Solar Energy Kutchh One Ltd has commissioned a 150 MW solar plant in Kutchh, Gujarat. The company in a statement said that despite all the challenges of global pandemic COVID-19, unprecedented rain and flood in Kutchh, the team of experts made it possible to commission the project three months prior to its scheduled commissioning date. This plant has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) at Rs 2.67/kWh for a period of 25 years.

With this commissioning, AGEL’s total operational renewable capacity grows to 3,125 MW. AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,795 MW, including 11,670 MW awarded and under implementation projects.

Gujarat contributes to nearly 13 per cent of the renewable energy production in India. Speaking on the development Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd said, “This is third solar plant commissioned by AGEL over a span of less than a month. The trend demonstrates our sharp focus on timely project delivery and our long-term vision to achieve renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025.

“It also reinforces AGEL’s commitment to lead India’s transition towards a greener future through a strategic approach and operational excellence.”

