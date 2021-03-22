  • MORE MARKET STATS

Adani Green Energy arm get letter of award for 300 MW wind project

March 22, 2021 10:34 AM

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Monday said that its arm has received a letter of award for 300 MW wind power project under a tender of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

adani green energyWith this, AGEL's total renewable capacity now stands at 15,165 MW, of which 3,395 MW renewable plants are operational and 11,770 MW projects are under implementation.

“AREHFL, a subsidiary of the AGEL, had participated in the tender issued by SECI for setting up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected wind power project (Tranche-X) and received the letter of award (LOA) to set up 300 MW wind power project under this tender,” a company statement said. According to statement the fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs 2.77/kWh for a period of 25 years.

Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO, Adani Green Energy said, ”Wind energy forms an essential part of our business approach and is expected to continue a vital contribution to our growth plans. This award… is in line with our commitment to ramp up creation of a sustainable ecosystem for transitioning towards a greener future.”

AGEL, a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with 15 GW of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties.

The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

