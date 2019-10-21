Adani Green commissions 50 MW wind capacity in Gujarat

The company plans to commission another 225 MW wind capacity in the area by second half of 2020, for which the evacuation infrastructure is already in place, it added.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday said it has commissioned 50 megawatt wind generation capacity at Kutch in Gujarat. The company through its subsidiaries is implementing 725 MW wind projects in Kutch.

“AGEL announces commissioning of 50 MW wind energy generation capacity and signing of power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a period of 25 years,” a company statement said.

AGEL has partially charged the evacuation infrastructure for connecting its wind projects of 725 MW capacity.

“The evacuation infrastructure connects the plant end pooling sub-station (Ratadia PSS) of the wind projects to the Bhuj Pool Sub Station of PGCIL at 220 KV level through 59 km double circuit transmission lines,” it said.

While the Ratadia PSS has been partially charged to the extent of 300 MW evacuation capacity, the balance capacity shall be charged, in sync with the planned commissioning schedule of the wind projects over next 15 months, AGEL said.