Adani Gas shares up 41.5% in four sessions on bagging of CGD rights

Shares of Adani Gas, which got listed on November 5, have risen more than 41.5% in the last four sessions, largely driven by allotment of city gas distribution rights for 13 geographical areas under the recently-concluded ninth bidding round.

The stock closed 14% up at Rs 111.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Since its listing on November 5 at a price of Rs 73, the stock has risen 52.43%, while the market cap of the company rose to Rs 12,246 crore at the close of the trading on the BSE on Thursday.

The stock was admitted to the ‘T’ Group category with circuit filter of 5%, which was revised to normal trading segment ‘B’ with 20% circuit filter on November 20.

On Wednesday, Adani Gas said it received authorisation from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to expand its city gas footprint in 13 new geographical areas.

The company has also won nine geographical areas in its joint venture company with Indian Oil Corporation, Indian Oil-Adani Gas. The new geographical areas granted to Adani Gas for city gas infrastructure are in the six states of Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Odisha.

“To leverage India’s rapidly growing gas market, Adani Gas has planned to invest over Rs 8,0000 crore in the next 5 years to consolidate its position as the largest private company in the sector. It is noteworthy that India’s current CGD consumption is about 15-18% of domestic gas production and even at peak demand, consumption will be around 25-30%,” the company said earlier.

In FY18, Adani Gas reported a turnover of Rs 1,395 crore and Ebitda of Rs 374 crore. The volumes increased by 17% year on year to 479 mmscm (million metric standard cubic metres).

The company achieved a y-o-y volume growth of 12% in the CNG segment and 23% in the PNG segment.

The group currently runs CGD networks in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Faridabad and Khurja. Its network size currently stands at more than 6,000-km pipeline and 70 CNG stations catering to more than 3.15 lakh households, 1,250 industrial units and 2,400 commercial units.

“With the Government planning to offer additional geographical areas for gas distribution next year coupled with rapid urbanisation, AGL expects to impact around 10% of the population by 2023,” the statement noted.