Adani Enterprises Q4FY23 profit jumps 137% at Rs 722 cr, revenue at Rs 31,346 cr; dividend announced

Adani Enterprises reported revenue from operations at Rs 31,346.05 crore, up 26.1 per cent on-year from the previous Rs 24,865.52 crore.

Adani Enterprises on Thursday posted a jump of 137.4 per cent in profit for the fiscal fourth quarter. Image: Bloomberg

Adani Enterprises on Thursday posted a jump of 137.4 per cent in profit for the fiscal fourth quarter at Rs 722.48 crore as against Rs 304.32 crore in the same quarter last year. The company reported revenue from operations at Rs 31,346.05 crore, up 26.1 per cent on-year from the previous Rs 24,865.52 crore. Adani Enterprises also recommended a dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each fully paid up for the financial year 2022-23. “The Company has fixed Friday, 7th July, 2023 as record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive dividend of Rs 1.20,” it said in the regulatory filing.

