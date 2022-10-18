Adani Defence Systems & Technologies to acquire Air Works at enterprise value of Rs 400 cr

Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL) on Tuesday said it will acquire MRO operator Air Works for an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore.The company, in a statement, said it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Air Works, which has developed extensive operational capabilities within the country for key defence and aerospace platforms.Air works has a presence across 27 cities with six maintenance bays.

“Given India’s growth trajectory and the government’s focus to network the nation through a massive mesh of air connectivity, it is inevitable that the primary growth of India’s airline and airport sector lies ahead of it.”Therefore, the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector has a crucial role to play in both the defence and civilian aerospace sector,” said Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace.

Air Works has “impeccable” proven capabilities and it has successfully delivered several India-first and industry-first projects, he said. “Combine this with the Adani Group’s capabilities and what we get is an entity that truly represents what an Atmanirbhar Bharat in a critical sector should look like,” Rajvanshi added.From the first P-8I aircraft Phase 32 checks to Phase 48 checks and MRO on the landing gear of the Indian Air Force’s 737 VVIP aircraft, Air Works undertakes base maintenance for ATR 42/72, A320 and B737 fleet of aircraft from its EASA and DGCA-certified facilities at Mumbai, Delhi, Hosur and Kochi.

“India has the potential to become the MRO hub for the region across defence and civil aircrafts. It is a wonderful opportunity for Air Works and its employees to be subsumed under Adani Defence & Aerospace platform. “The government’s policy measures and initiatives including convergence of civil and defence MRO would create economies of scale and huge employment opportunities,” said D Anand Bhaskar, MD & CEO, Air Works Group.