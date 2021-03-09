  • MORE MARKET STATS

Acquisition of Sarguja Rail, stake in Gangavaram not to affect Adani Ports credit quality: Moody’s

By: |
March 9, 2021 7:29 PM

On 3 March, APSEZ had announced the acquisition of a 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL) at an enterprise value of Rs 5,650 crore along with a composite scheme of arrangement to fully acquire Sarguja Rail Corridor Private Limited (SRCPL) at an enterprise value of Rs 5,980 crore.

Acquisition of Sarguja Rail, stake in Gangavaram not to affect Adani Ports credit quality: Moody'sAPSEZ is also in discussions to acquire the majority shareholder's 58.1 per cent stake in GPL. (File image)

The acquisition of Sarguja Rail and a 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will not materially affect credit quality, Moody’s Investor Service said on Tuesday.

On 3 March, APSEZ had announced the acquisition of a 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL) at an enterprise value of Rs 5,650 crore along with a composite scheme of arrangement to fully acquire Sarguja Rail Corridor Private Limited (SRCPL) at an enterprise value of Rs 5,980 crore.

Related News

The GPL acquisition is likely to be completed within 45 days, subject to regulatory approvals, while the SRCPL transaction requires approvals from minority shareholders, creditors and regulatory authorities.

“The deals will not materially affect the company’s credit quality because its leverage, as measured by funds from operations/debt, will remain above the rating tolerance level of 14 per cent even after absorbing these two transactions,” Moody’s Investors Service said.

The addition of GPL, a multi-cargo port that handles a mix of dry and bulk commodities, and SRCPL will enhance APSEZ’s cargo mix, geographical service areas and off-taker quality, as well as increase its market share to 30 per cent, it added.

APSEZ will acquire the minority equity in GPL from Warburg Pincus for around Rs 1,950 crore, using its existing cash balance and internal accruals, it said.

GPL does not have any debt on its balance sheet, it added.

APSEZ is also in discussions to acquire the majority shareholder’s 58.1 per cent stake in GPL.

The acquisition of GPL will complement APSEZ’s recent acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited, which serves the hinterland of south and central Andhra Pradesh and allow APSEZ achieve greater diversification by increasing volume from India’s east coast.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Acquisition of Sarguja Rail stake in Gangavaram not to affect Adani Ports credit quality Moody’s
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Instagram bringing Reels to Facebook in India, Clubhouse-like feature also in the works
2WhatsApp cloud backups may soon get password protection making them accessible only to the user
3Strategic sale to be primary mode for disinvestment: Thakur