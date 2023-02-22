ACME and IHI sign MoU to explore green hydrogen business opportunities

ACME Group, a diversified renewable energy company, and IHI Corporation, a comprehensive heavy-industry manufacturer in Japan, on Tuesday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly explore the potential business opportunities of green hydrogen.

The two companies said they will study and evaluate potential projects with respect to collaboration opportunities across the green hydrogen and ammonia value chain, including production, handling, transportation, distribution, and power generation. The MoU will allow IHI to participate as an investor or take offtake in ACME’s projects in Oman, India, USA or Egypt. Both the companies will also explore opportunities to jointly offer a complete integrated solution to customers from green ammonia supply, bunkering and products or solutions for various applications.

Manoj K Upadhyay, founder and chairman, ACME Group said, “We will together to explore opportunities across green hydrogen and ammonia value chain, including production, handling, transportation, distribution, and power generation.”

“…both companies’ passion and willingness to proactively tackle societal challenges and be at the forefront of infrastructure development, we possess the capability to lead the transition to carbon-free ammonia usage across a wide variety of industries,” said Jun Kobayashi, executive officer, IHI Corporation.