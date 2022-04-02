Acer aims at 25% demand growth in 2022

Acer is looking at a 25% growth in demand in 2022, anticipating strong spending from the public sector. The company is participating in the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware and is set to achieve its targeted sales in the tablets category, while in laptops it will miss out by a whisker due to supply chain issues.

Speaking to FE, Sudhir Goel, chief business officer, Acer India, said the laptop market in India has grown 70-80% in 2021 and desktop demand has gone up by 30-35%. As a result of Covid-19, most people were working from home, and schools were also functioning in the online mode. This caused demand for laptops to skyrocket.

Even as the world is coming out of the pandemic and offices and schools are reopening, the industry is hopeful of a reasonably good growth in PC demand. The optimism comes from the fact that in a hybrid mode of working going forward, people would need larger screens to carry on working from home.

“Some analysts have [forecast] closer to 0% growth for 2022, but we have seen in the last two months, the demand for PCs (desktop and laptops) continues to be high. We are looking at over 25% overall growth over 2021. (Consumer segment to grow at 15-20% while public sector is expected to be 25-30%),” he said.

The company has partnered with Dixon Technologies for manufacturing of laptops while Bhagwati (Micromax) has been making its tablets. Given a rise in demand, the company is looking to add more contract manufacturers. The manufacturing capacity for Acer stood at 500,000 in 2021, which it will increase to one million this year.

Asked about the PLI for IT hardware, Goel said the industry is hopeful of an extension as the government understands the supply chain issues plaguing companies.