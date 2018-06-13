Accounts don’t correspond with creditors’ claims, says IVRCL

The company has requested Sebi and the stock exchange to extend the time for filing the results. (Reuters)

IVRCL, which is undergoing an insolvency process, said that there is mismatch of the company’s accounts compared with the claims made by its creditors.

“There are mismatches in liabilities, bank interest, etc in comparison to claims submitted by creditors under ClRP process vis-a-vis books of accounts. Audit of subsidiaries have not been completed and Resolution Professional has no control on that,” IVRCL said in a regulatory filing.

Further, the company also said it could not file its fourth quarter results in time as some of its subsidiaries did not complete their audit. It has requested Sebi and the stock exchange to extend the time for filing the results. “The company is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and number of variances are being looked into since the date of commencement of CIRP on February 23, 2018,” the company said.

The company has received expressions of interest (EoI) from a few prospective resolution applicants (RA) to submit a resolution plan. The details of the EoI were presented by the committee of creditors (CoC) under CIRP. The resolution professional (RP) will review these EoIs received to ensure that the same are according to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Further, in its recent meeting of the CoC under the corporate insolvency resolution process, the RP had sought approval of the members to approve the appointment and fees of a forensic auditor to conduct forensic audit as well. This was approved by the members with requisite majority. To recall, the company has appointed the Indian arm of the Belgium-based audit and consultancy major BDO Restructuring Advisory to look into the resolution process. A forensic audit can be conducted in order to prosecute a party for fraud, embezzlement or other financial