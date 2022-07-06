Access Healthcare plans to hire 18,000 people in next one year

Healthcare BPO and IT services provider Access Healthcare announced its plans to hire over 18,000 people in the next 12 months. The company is hiring at its locations such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Noida, Pune, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

The hiring is for positions in medical billing, coding and accounts receivable call centre roles. The company is also seeking skilled technologists to further its R&D efforts in robotic process automation, artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, it said in a release.

Access Healthcare recently acquired a 1.57-acre land parcel in Chennai to build a 7,000-people campus in addition to its facilities in India, the Philippines and the US. It has added over 12,000 people to its rolls in the last 15 months and doubled its headcount.

Vardhman Jain, vice chairman of Access Healthcare, said, “We are currently hiring at the rate of 1,500 people monthly and investing significantly in technology and automation in our hiring and training processes…”

Jain said over the next few months, the company will add capacities across locations to support growth efforts. “Our focus will stretch beyond metropolitan cities to smaller cities and towns across India, where we believe we can find high-quality talent. Many young professionals who wish to make a mark in international business will be able to find a place at Access Healthcare…,” Jain said.