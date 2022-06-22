Access Healthcare acquires 1.57 acres in Chennai for new Rs 190-crore campus

Healthcare BPO and IT services provider Access Healthcare has acquired a land parcel of 1.57 acres in Chennai to establish a campus for its business process services and IT operations.

The company acquired the land from a leading IT services provider and plans to replace the existing facility with a campus with an operational capacity of 7,000 employees working on approximately 2,50,000 sq ft. The project, with an estimated overall value of Rs 190 crore, is expected to be completed in about two years.

Vardhman Jain, vice chairman of Access Healthcare, said, “The new campus in Chennai will deliver advanced healthcare BPO and IT services to our clients in the healthcare revenue cycle and payer market segments. We currently employ over half of our 24,000 people team in Chennai and are looking to strengthen our presence in the city further.”

The campus is expected to create jobs across healthcare BPO, IT operations, network infrastructure support, human resources, and other functional areas.

Jain said owing to the pandemic, things that the industry was averse to, such as remote work, digitalisation, outsourcing, and telehealth, are now a reality. “Because of that, we have grown at over 40% last year. The healthcare industry needs to change its model, and we are well-positioned to fit that bill. We are now expanding the depth of our revenue cycle services portfolio, creating automated solutions, building and running the applications our clients use, and expanding to payer services.”

The company added more than 12,600 people to its rolls in the trailing 12 months and is currently adding approximately 1,400 people to its team each month. The company has digitalised its hiring and training processes and recently launched an app for candidates.

Access Healthcare provides business process outsourcing, applications services, and robotic process automation tools to hospitals, health systems, providers, payers, and related service providers. The company operates from 19 global delivery centres in the US, India, and the Philippines and has a staff strength of more than 24,000. Based in Dallas, the company supports over 400,000 healthcare providers through 85 clients, serving 80 specialties, processing over $70 billion of A/R annually, and ascribing medical codes to over 30 million charts annually.