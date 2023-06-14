Irish-American IT company Accenture will invest $3 billion over three years in its Data & Artificial Intelligence (AI) practice to help clients use AI to achieve greater growth and efficiency.

Accenture also plans to double its AI talent to 80,000 professionals through a mix of hiring, acquisitions and training. The company expects that the coming decade will see AI becoming a mega trend, transforming industries and companies, even as generative AI transforms 40% of all working hours. The investment will expand Accenture’s data and AI practice to meet future demand.

Accenture will invest in assets, industry solutions, ventures, acquisitions, talent and ecosystem partnerships, which will deepen and develop new skills and capabilities across diagnostic, predictive and generative AI.

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, said, “Our clients have complex environments, and at a time when the technology is changing rapidly, our deep understanding of ecosystem solutions allows us to help them navigate quickly and cost effectively to make smart decisions.”

To advance uses of generative AI, the company’s centre for advanced AI is dedicated to maximising the value of this technology across clients and within Accenture. This includes extensive R&D and investments to re-imagine service delivery using generative and other emerging AI capabilities, the company said in a statement.