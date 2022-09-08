Accenture to buy US firm Inspirage

Global tech major Accenture said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Inspirage, an integrated supply chain specialist firm focused on Oracle technology. The acquisition is expected to further enhance Accenture’s Oracle Cloud capabilities, helping clients through emerging technologies such as touchless supply chain and digital twins. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007, Inspirage is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia including India. Once the acquisition is completed, its 710 employees will join Accenture’s Oracle business group, strengthening its Oracle supply chain skills and expanding its capabilities to “help product-centric clients create interconnected, intelligent and innovative supply chain networks,” Accenture said.

“In a time of unprecedented disruption and supply constraints, companies need to reimagine, build, and operate supply chain networks that orchestrate change, simplify people’s lives and positively impact business, society and the planet,” said Renato Scaff, North America lead of Accenture Supply Chain and Operations.

“Our goal is to drive value for our clients, empowering them to evolve their businesses by embracing the cloud continuum and digital technologies,” said Samia Tarraf, North America Oracle Business Group lead at Accenture.

With a focus on digitally transforming product-based industries utilising Oracle Cloud technologies, Inspirage serves clients in high-growth micro verticals within the high tech, life sciences, manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, and oil and gas industries.