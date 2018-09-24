Accenture expands AI capabilities of its automation platform ‘myWizard’ (Reuters)

Global professional services company Accenture on MOnday announced it would expand capabilities of its intelligent automation platform “myWizard” to accelerate enterprise automation and innovation. Accenture has integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, analytics and DevOps in the platform through proprietary investments, technology enhancements and expanded ecosystem collaboration, the company said in a statement.

“Executing a comprehensive intelligent automation strategy can significantly improve an enterprise’s business performance by harnessing the power of AI, analytics, agile and DevOps,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, Group Chief Executive, Accenture Technology Services.

The enhanced ‘myWizard’ platform offers clients a comprehensive, intelligent automation strategy and helps them to create new value at any stage of their automation journey,” he added.

Accenture ‘myWizard’ has virtual advisor “Collette” that uses cognitive science, AI and user-centred design to help establish customers’ lifestyle and preferences and provide customised mortgage advice.

The chat bot offers credit counselling at a fraction of the usual cost — up to 95 per cent less.

With more than 20,000 “off the shelf” automation and IT assets, the platform acts as an integrator across numerous tools and client systems, providing a common data fabric that cuts across IT and business data, said the company.

Introduced in 2016, Accenture ‘myWizard’ has been deployed in more than 3,000 client engagements, resulting in an average of 60 per cent organisational productivity.