Accenture acquires US-based Intrigo Systems

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 4:16 PM

Founded in 2009, US-based Intrigo Systems would help Accenture clients build digital supply chains that manage cross-functional business decisions, collaborate with suppliers in real-time and simplify compliance, the company said in a statement. 

Accenture acquires US-based Intrigo Systems

Global professional services company Accenture has announced that it has acquired Systems, Applications and Products (SAP)-based provider Intrigo Systems for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2009, US-based Intrigo Systems would help Accenture clients build digital supply chains that manage cross-functional business decisions, collaborate with suppliers in real-time and simplify compliance, the company said in a statement.

“Bringing Intrigo Systems onto our team will provide Accenture with more resources in innovation, development and delivery to help our clients turn their supply chain into a competitive, growth-driving differentiator that shapes a digital, intelligent enterprise,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, Group Chief Executive, Accenture.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

READ ALSO | OnePlus to set up R&D centre in Hyderabad

A recent survey report from Accenture suggests that by 2020, the supply chain function would drive better customer service for their organisations.

“We’re excited to be joining Accenture to help clients use cutting-edge technology to transform their supply chains,” added Padman Ramankutty, CEO, Intrigo Systems.

Accenture claims to have won 38 SAP Pinnacle Awards and have the world’s largest team skilled in SAP solutions and services, with more than 47,000 practitioners globally.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Accenture acquires US-based Intrigo Systems
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition