Accenture acquires US-based Intrigo Systems

Global professional services company Accenture has announced that it has acquired Systems, Applications and Products (SAP)-based provider Intrigo Systems for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2009, US-based Intrigo Systems would help Accenture clients build digital supply chains that manage cross-functional business decisions, collaborate with suppliers in real-time and simplify compliance, the company said in a statement.

“Bringing Intrigo Systems onto our team will provide Accenture with more resources in innovation, development and delivery to help our clients turn their supply chain into a competitive, growth-driving differentiator that shapes a digital, intelligent enterprise,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, Group Chief Executive, Accenture.

A recent survey report from Accenture suggests that by 2020, the supply chain function would drive better customer service for their organisations.

“We’re excited to be joining Accenture to help clients use cutting-edge technology to transform their supply chains,” added Padman Ramankutty, CEO, Intrigo Systems.

Accenture claims to have won 38 SAP Pinnacle Awards and have the world’s largest team skilled in SAP solutions and services, with more than 47,000 practitioners globally.