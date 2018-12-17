ACC rated ‘buy’; Expansion plan augurs well for prospects

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 3:09 AM

acc, edelwissWhile ACC will benefit from the sector uptrend, capex offers a tailwind.

ACC has announced plans to add 3mtpa clinker and 5.9mtpa cement capacity over the next three years. This puts to rest the buzz around the company’s capacity expansion. The capex will cost ~`30 bn and will be funded via internal accruals given its strong balance sheet (>`26 bn net cash) and robust cash flow expectations. The announcement will delight investors as: (i) the expansion imparts the much-needed volume growth visibility; (ii) bulk of the new capacity will be based in the lucrative Central region; and (iii) reflects LafargeHolcim’s commitment to India business which entails valuation multiple upgrade potential, in our view. We maintain our positive stance on the cement sector citing imminent rise in the industry’s clinker utilisation and easing fuel cost. While ACC will benefit from the sector uptrend, capex offers a tailwind. Maintain Buy.

Opportune capex: The company is planning to add a 3mtpa integrated clinker plant (greenfield; 15% of existing capacity) at Ametha, Madhya Pradesh and 5.9mtpa cement capacity (18% of existing) spread over four locations. A further positive is that the entire clinker and >80% of cement capacity will be based in the lucrative Central region.

Outlook: Roadmap to growth— We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with a TP of `1,735. Factoring in the sector uptrend, while we value the stock at 12x CY19e EV/Ebitda, any further affirmation to maintain market share (going forward) will potentially drive a valuation multiple upgrade.

