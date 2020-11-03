  • MORE MARKET STATS

Abu Dhabi’s SWF gets 100% IT exemption for investment in infra sectors

By: |
November 3, 2020 3:38 PM

Abu Dhabi's Sovereign Wealth Fund - MIC Redwood 1 RSC -has been granted 100 per cent income tax exemption for investments to be made in specified infrastructure sectors, the Finance Ministry said

Gratuity in case of employees of state/ Central government or local authority is fully exempt from income tax.The income tax exemption to SWFs and the Pension Fund is expected to provide foreign funding to infrastructure sectors.

Abu Dhabi’s Sovereign Wealth Fund – MIC Redwood 1 RSC -has been granted 100 per cent income tax exemption for investments to be made in specified infrastructure sectors, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. With this, the income from interest, dividend and long-term capital gains for the SWF’s investment in India’s priority sectors has been exempted, the ministry said in a statement. “Abu Dhabi’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) – MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited – has become the first foreign SWF that has been notified and granted 100 per cent income-tax exemption for the long-term investments to be made in the specified priority sectors in India,” it said.

India has gradually opened up the economy for FDI, except very few sectors and has also extended a lot of tax concessions for sovereign funds to attract long-term investments in the infrastructure sectors. A tax official said that to expedite foreign investment in India’s priority areas during the COVID-19 pandemic times, the process of notification of MIC Redwood 1 RSC was completed in a record time.  On September 18, MIC Redwood 1 RSC filed application seeking tax exemption and the notification granting 100 per cent tax exemption was issued on November 2.

Related News

To incentivise long-term investment by SWFs in the priority sectors, the government through the Finance Act, 2020, had granted a 100 per cent income tax exemption to income of a notified SWF in respect of its investment made in the specified infrastructure sectors.  The income tax exemption to SWFs and the Pension Fund is expected to provide foreign funding to infrastructure sectors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Abu Dhabi’s SWF gets 100% IT exemption for investment in infra sectors
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Apple One More Thing event on November 10: ARM-based MacBook Air, MacBook Pro expected
2Flipkart steps up e-gaming play; acqui-hires startup Mech Mocha to boost user engagement
3In Note 1, In 1B: closer look at Micromax’s comeback made in India smartphones