Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala picks up 1.85% stake in Jio Platforms for $1.2 billion

Ringing in its sixth deal in the last six weeks, Reliance Jio on Friday said that Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund Mubadala will invest Rs 9,093.60 crore ($1.2 billion) for a 1.85% equity stake in Jio Platforms. The transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

With the latest investment, Jio Platforms has raised a total of Rs 87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors which include Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, and KKR, for a total equity sale of around 19%. In all these deals the company will issue fresh shares to the investors. It further strengthens parent Reliance Industries (RIL) target of becoming zero debt company ahead of March 2021.

RIL’s net debt currently stands at Rs 1.6 lakh crore and the company has just raised Rs 53,124 crore from a rights issue which closed on Wednesday.

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio for its shareholder, the government of Abu Dhabi.

Jio Platforms is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL focusing on next-generation technologies and the chief company under its umbrella is Reliance Jio Infocomm which has 388 million mobile subscribers.

With the series of investments which started with Facebook investing Rs 43,574 crore for a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms on April 22, even other global tech-majors have reportedly started looking at investing in Indian telecom players. Reportedly, Google is looking to pick up a 5% stake in Vodafone Idea and Amazon around 5% in Bharti Airtel.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, RIL, said Mubadala is one of the most astute and transformational global growth investors. “Through my longstanding ties with Abu Dhabi, I have personally seen the impact of Mubadala’s work in diversifying and globally connecting the UAE’s knowledge-based economy. We look forward to benefitting from Mubadala’s experience and insights from supporting growth journeys across the world,” he said.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, managing director and group CEO, Mubadala Investment Company, said, “We are committed to investing in, and actively working with, high growth companies which are pioneering technologies to address critical challenges and unlock new opportunities. We have seen how Jio has already transformed communications and connectivity in India, and as an investor and partner, we are committed to supporting India’s digital growth journey. With Jio’s network of investors and partners, we believe that the platform company will further the development of the digital economy”.

To further its commitment to innovation and technology, Mubadala established its Ventures arm in 2017 to partner early with visionary founders and support innovative businesses. Mubadala’s Ventures business currently manages several venture funds in the US, Europe and Middle East. At present, Mubadala’s portfolio spans advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, metals & mining, pharmaceutical and medical technology, renewable energy and utilities, and the management of diverse financial holdings.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals. Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor to Reliance Industries and AZB & Partners, and Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as legal counsel.