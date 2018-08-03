About 150 passengers left stranded! Mumbai-Dubai Air India flight delayed for 10 hours

The passengers were agitated over the delay

About 150 passengers of an Air India flight from Mumbai to Dubai were left stranded at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai for 10 hours, triggering resentment and commotion.

Flight AI 983 was due to depart at 8 pm yesterday, but a technical snag and the “flight duty time limitation” of the crew led to an inordinate delay.

The plane finally left for Dubai at 6 am today, a spokesperson of the airline said.

He added that while the technical fault was rectified, the plane was held back as the working hours of the crew had got exhausted by then.

The passengers were agitated over the delay and complained that they were not informed about the departure timings by the airline staff.

Some of them also complained about the quality of food served to the stranded passengers, a charge denied by the airline.