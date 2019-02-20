ABB wins Rs 270-crore train tech order from railways

ABB, a Switzerland-based robotics, power and heavy electrical equipment major, has won its largest traction equipment order in India, worth more than `270 crore to supply state-of-the-art converters for electric locomotives from Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), in Varanasi.

The converters are custom designed for Indian Railways and will be manufactured at one of ABB’s largest factories for locomotive applications in Nelamangala, near Bengaluru, in southern India.

Earlier in 2017, Siemens had won a similar order from Indian Railways.

ABB’s traction solution is based on the latest technology to bring more reliable trains to passengers, while increasing sustainable transport use by moving from diesel trains to electric. This helps rail operators to achieve significant operational improvements.

“We are delighted to be contributing to the electrification of India’s rail network with ABB’s locally manufactured solutions. By adopting advanced technologies, India is achieving rapid improvements in growth and productivity and shaping its economy for the era of digitalisation,” said ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer, talking about the deal.

Today, ABB traction equipment successfully drives more than 250 electric locomotives operated by Indian Railways for both passenger and freight services. In India, more than 20% of three-phase electric locomotives are equipped with traction converters from ABB. Last year, the Indian government approved plans to fully electrify the Indian Railways by 2022.

“We are privileged to work with DLW and Indian Railways on the electrification of the domestic rail network in India — the fourth largest rail network in the world,” said Sanjeev Sharma, managing director, ABB India. “This order will help to improve rail efficiency, so that passengers travelling in India will reach their destination on time and in comfort,” he added.