ABB Rating: Hold — Lower revenues, costs took toll on bottomline

In line with its closest peer Siemens, ABB too struggled with revenues, down 20% y-o-y , and gave cautious commentary for Q2CY20. Negative operating leverage and forex loss led to a mere 1% Ebitda margin. The silver lining is 10% y-o-y growth in new orders (Rs 19.5 bn) driven by motion (+30% y-o-y , railways) and industrial automation (+10% y-o-y , wind-led), despite a 45% y-o-y plunge in robotics (auto-led).

Key takeaways from commentary:

(i) Enhanced focus on 3Cs—customer/services, cost optimisation and cash flows—to adapt to the new normal; (ii) market consolidation, infra boost and higher localisation are the key opportunities. We retain Hold with revised CY20/CY21e earnings (cut by 23/14%) and TP of Rs 900 as we roll forward the valuation to Mar’22 (40x PE vs. 42x earlier). We continue to prefer SIEM over ABB given the latter’s better scalability and growth potential over two–three years and wider industry coverage.

Lower revenue and higher costs take a toll on PAT

Deferment of dispatches and lower services revenue (14% of revenue in Q1CY20 versus 17% for CY19) dragged overall revenue 18% y-o-y. This is broadly in line with peers such as Siemens. ABB stated it missed revenue booking of Rs 3.2 bn during the quarter. Negative operating leverage coupled with higher other expenses and a forex loss (Rs 350 mn) depressed Ebitda margin to merely 1%. The company recorded an exceptional gain of Rs 570 mn on the sale of its solar inverter business.

Focus on key segments and cost-optimisation

While ABB factories are now opening up, the resumption of supply chain is key. Management does not expect a major risk to the existing orderbook, but they would be watchful of any deferments/delays in acceptances at customer-end. In the near term, the focus will clearly shift to segments that are expected to bounce back faster— utilities, water, power generation, food & beverage, pharma & chemicals, data centres, etc—with a concurrent optimisation of its cost structure.

Outlook: Adapting to changes

ABB, in our view, would be among a select few to sail through the rough waters, but its earnings growth will depend on how key segments such as transportation, energy, healthcare and infra pan out. Retain ‘HOLD/SP’; it is trading at 63/39x CY20/21e EPS.